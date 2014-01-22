Kogan goes sub-$200 for its new Agora HD Mini 3G tablet

Showcased at CES 2014, Kogan's new 7.85-inch 3G Agora tablet is now available with a very friendly price tag of just $199.

At this price point and size, it looks to take on the Nexus 7, though for $100 less, Kogan's tablet is still a little heavier, a smidgen bigger and takes a bit of a hit in terms of specs.

However, the Agora HD Mini 3G doesn't falter too much in the specs department, touting a quad-core 1.2GHz processor with 1GB of RAM and an 7.85-inch display with a resolution of 1024×768.

Specs for less

Kogan's new tablet addition also has 16GB of internal storage, which can be added to via a microSD card slot, as well as a decent 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera.

In terms of connectivity, it has a SIM slot for 3G connectivity, a micro-USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as support for Bluetooth 4.0 and wi-fi.

One thing that baffles us is that the Agora HD Mini 3G loses the mini-HDMI connectivity of the Agora 8-inch Mini - which was an oddity in itself. We wouldn't have minded seeing the more populer micro-HDMI port on the newer tablet.

The whole thing runs Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, however, and seems unlikely that Kogan will move to update the Agora HD Mini 3G's OS to Kit Kat.