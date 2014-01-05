We're here at CES 2014!

CES time is finally upon us! TechRadar has touched down in Las Vegas for the biggest tech show of the year.

CES 2014 doesn't officially start until Tuesday, but there are plenty of pre-show happenings - from CES Unveiled Sunday night to Monday's press day - for you to lock your browser right here.

We've gathered what you can expect during the course of the week over on our CES 2014 hub page, and already the tech-stravaganza is coalescing around a few key themes.

Namely, look for plenty of wearables as well as TVs, TVs and more TVs. In fact, we're already seeing a battle for bragging rights heat up between two players in particular: LG and Samsung.

We took an early peek at the CES show floor upon our arrival in Vegas, and it was hard to miss that both have banners specifically touting their curved 4K TV plans for the show.

Samsung brings the brag

LG is dragging a number of 4K sets around the convention center halls, among them a curved 77-inch 4K OLED TV and a 105-inch curved 4K behemoth. Plus, we're expecting to hear plenty about the company's webOS TV platform.

Samsung meanwhile laid claim to the world's first curved UHD TV in December 2013, though LG beat its competitor to the punch with its announcement coming hours earlier. Still, Samsung said its version is the curviest, so we'll have to see who takes the 4K crown once the show kicks off.

Stay tuned for much more than tubes though, including hands on reviews of smartphones and tablets from the likes of Lenovo and Acer and Steam Machine news from Valve and its partners.

Are you pumped for CES?? We sure are.