LG bringing slew of giant 4K screens to CES, but webOS set to take centre stage

LG has confirmed a wide array of giant 4K Ultra HD televisions will be on show when CES gets underway this week, but they may be playing second fiddle to screens hosting the company's webOS software.

LG said its curved 105-inch, cinematic 21:9, 5120 x 2160 screen (it's calling it 5K) will be joined by flatscreen 65-, 79-, 84- and 98-inch 4K models all boasting a retina-rocking resolution of 3,840 x 2,160.

Those screens will utilise LG's own Tru-ULTRA HD Engine Pro processor which promises to upscale standard definition or high definition content, which should make up for the distinct lack of 4K content.

The flagship 105-inch model will also see the debut of LG's new, front-facing 7.2 multi-channel ULTRA Surround, designed in collaboration with Harman Kardon.

LG said the immersive new audio tech "takes the viewer deeper into the onscreen environment."

Spotlight on webOS once again

However, as we mentioned above, the giant Ultra HD sets may be a mere understudy to the screens running LG's webOS software, the former smartphone and tablet OS it purchased from HP last February.

The Verge is showing photos from the show floor in Las Vegas where LG is currently setting up its booth and the webOS branding appears to feature very prominently.

Alongside the new webOS logo are various promises of "easy navigation," "fun setup," and "simple connection," but we'll have to wait until early next week to find out exactly what that means.

After dying a death in recent years, following its promising arrival on the scene five years ago, all of a sudden webOS is one of the more intriguing stories going into this year's show. We're pretty excited to see what LG has up its sleeve for the repurposed software. Could a Smart TV revolution be on the horizon?

Via Engadget