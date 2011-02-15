Samsung launches Galaxy S Wi-FI 4.0 Smart Player

Samsung shows off new Galaxy S 4.0 'Smart Player' at Mobile World Congress this month

Samsung has launched a PMP version of its popular Galaxy S smartphone, with the new Samsung Galaxy S Wi-Fi Smart Player unveiled at MWC 2011 in Barcelona this week.

We were wondering just what the deal was with the Samsung Galaxy S Wi-Fi 5.0 PMP when we nabbed a hands on with the device earlier this week, and now Samsung has made the Smart Player official.

The company has also explained to TechRadar that it will be coming in two sizes: 4-inch and 5-inch.

Low-cost PMP

Essentially, this latest device is the Samsung Galaxy S with call-making functionality removed, so you get all the benefits of Sammy's great display and audio playback fidelity, with far less of the cost.

However, it should be pointed out that the display on the new Galaxy S Smart Player is an LCD screen and not the super bright AMOLED screen you will find on its smartphone big brother. Costs must.

The Galaxy S Smart Player runs Android 2.2 Froyo. Plus, most importantly for many teens, if you still need to make calls via WiFi, then Skype will still be supported.

Simon Stanford, Managing Director, Mobile, Samsung UK and Ireland said: "The Samsung Galaxy S Wi-Fi 4.0 has all the entertainment features of the hugely popular Galaxy S handset. It's a great mobile entertainment device with apps, video, music and a top-notch screen."

The Samsung Galaxy S Smart Player (both sizes) has a UK release date of late 2011.

Stay tuned for updates on release dates, pricing and more as and when we get them.