7 reasons you'll want Nvidia's Pascal graphics in your laptop

Nvidia isn't joking about its Pascal chips in laptops being on par with its desktop cards. The mobile version of the Nvidia GTX 1080, for instance, features the same number of cores, utilizes GDDR5X memory and even shares the same boost clock speed of 1,733MHz as its desktop counterpart.

That said, there are some variances to keep in mind. The mobile Nvidia GTX 1070 features 128 more cores, but can only be boosted up to 1,645MHz – compared to the desktop version's 1,683MHz. It's a similar tale with the laptop-grade Nvidia GTX 1060, which runs with the same number of cores but a slower boost clock of 1,670MHz.

Ultimately, Nvidia promises the performance gap between the mobile and desktop versions to be just 10%. Here are the key specs for each chip:

Nvidia GTX 1080

2560 Cuda Cores

1,733MHz

8GB, 10GBPS GDDR5X RAM

Nvidia GTX 1070

2,048 Cuda Cores

1,645 MHz

8GB, 8GBPS GDDR5 RAM

Nvidia GTX 1060