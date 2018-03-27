Looks like Sony may release a new tablet

Sony made some of the best Android tablets on the market at one stage, but the company has been silent in the space since early 2015 when it introduced the Xperia Z4 Tablet.

That was over three years ago now so we expected Sony to have finished in the tablet world, but a new leak from an official Sony APK suggests the company is readying two new Android tablets.

A teardown of the camera APK on the Xperia XZ2 brings up some code strings that refer to two tablets from Sony - one with an 8-inch screen and another with a 10-inch display.

Return from the dead

The details were spotted by blog Sumahoinfo, and the strings of code don't suggest much more than the screen sizes and the existence of new tablets from Sony.

An image within the camera APK shows a brief look at the design we can expect for the tablets, but these are just basic concept images so don't show anything groundbreaking or tease the brand new features Sony will be using to entice you back to its Android tablets.

Credit: Sumahoinfo

There's no word on what the slate will be called yet either. Considering Sony's latest devices are part of the Xperia XZ2 family we can probably anticipate a similar name to that with the word 'Tablet' stuck on the end.

As for a release date, we can't be certain when Sony's tablets are set to return. Sumahoinfo claims a forum user anticipates them to be released in the next six months through Japanese mobile phone operator DoCoMo, but whether the slates make their way around the rest of the world remains to be seen.