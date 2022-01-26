Redmi Note 11 launch live blog: Xiaomi's new cheap phones launch today

So the Redmi Note 11 global launch is finally here: after launches in China and India last year, Xiaomi’s new cheap phones are finally getting unveiled for other regions in the world.

Xiaomi has made a surprisingly big song and dance about its new mobiles, more so than it has done for previous generations of Redmi handsets, with more teases and hints than we’re used to seeing.

So we’re expecting big things from these new Xiaomi phones, especially given how our Redmi Note 10 Pro review is one of the most positive reviews we’ve given to a budget phone.

The Redmi Note 11 launch kicks off at 4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm GMT / 10.30pm ACT, so it’s only at a reasonable time in the UK out of those regions, but since Xiaomi doesn’t sell its phones in the US we don’t recommend waking early to see phones you won’t even be able to buy.

You can easily watch the Xiaomi phone launch from loads of social media platforms, most easily via Twitter broadcast here.

On this page, we’ll be live blogging our thoughts and analysis before, during and after the mobile launch, so keep a tab open with this page so you can keep checking back to see what’s new or important over the course of the day.