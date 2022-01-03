Live
Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address liveblog - is it time for the 3090 Ti?
Nvidia is at CES, will we get new graphics cards?
By Jackie Thomas published
While Nvidia won't physically be at CES 2022, the green-themed company is holding a special address on Tuesday, January 4 at 8AM PT (11AM EST, 4PM GMT). While we aren't quite sure what Nvidia has in store for us at the event, we do have a few guesses.
We've been seeing RTX 3000 Ti-series GPUs rumored for laptops, along with the RTX 3090 Ti graphics card for desktops continuing to pop up in the rumor mill. It's not likely we'll see both, especially as we're smack dab in the middle of Nvidia's Ampere generation, but maybe we'll be in for a surprise.
Either way, stay tuned, and we'll make sure this page is updated with the hottest information right as it's coming from Nvidia.
We wouldn't be terribly surprised if we see Ti-branded laptop GPUs show up, and it wouldn't be without precedent. The RTX 2080 Super and the rest of the Super-branded Turing lineup showed up in laptops in March 2020, just about 6 months before the RTX 3080 graced our lives. So, an RTX 3080 Ti for a laptop would be early if it showed up at CES 2022, but not by enough that would make it infeasible.
