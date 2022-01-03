Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address liveblog - is it time for the 3090 Ti?

While Nvidia won't physically be at CES 2022, the green-themed company is holding a special address on Tuesday, January 4 at 8AM PT (11AM EST, 4PM GMT). While we aren't quite sure what Nvidia has in store for us at the event, we do have a few guesses.

We've been seeing RTX 3000 Ti-series GPUs rumored for laptops, along with the RTX 3090 Ti graphics card for desktops continuing to pop up in the rumor mill. It's not likely we'll see both, especially as we're smack dab in the middle of Nvidia's Ampere generation, but maybe we'll be in for a surprise.

Either way, stay tuned, and we'll make sure this page is updated with the hottest information right as it's coming from Nvidia.