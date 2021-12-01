Honor 60 launch live blog: let's see what the ex-Huawei-brand has in store today

Honor continues to be quite an unknown quantity, which is why we’re so interested in the brand’s new mobile launch today: it was originally created as a sub-brand of Huawei, but gained independence in early 2021, and is still in its early stages of this new lease of life.

Today, we’re seeing the first launch of the Honor 60 - that’s not speculation, it’s fact, because the company hasn’t exactly been coy regarding what’s being shown off. That said, we could see more phones or other tech shown off.

This launch is exclusive to China, which means we’ll only get availability and pricing for that country – and it means the speech likely won’t be in English either. Nope, no subtitles, nothing. The stream is being hosted on Chinese social media site Weibo, and you can see a placeholder here , but the event only kicks off at 7:30pm local time – that’s 3:30am PT / 6:30am ET / 11:30pm GMT or 7:30pm ACT.

If you’re not keen to watch along to a tech unveiling event you might not even understand, don’t worry – that’s why we’re hosting this live blog, so you can just keep this page open in a tab. The article will automatically refresh so you can keep on top with up-to-date information and imagery.

We’ll also be providing commentary and analysis in the run-up to, and aftermath of, the Honor 60 launch, so you can appreciate and understand what really happened – or just endure all our waffling.