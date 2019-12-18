Leaked Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders reveal Samsung's rumored device in all its glory

Just yesterday, a support page was discovered on the official Samsung Spain website that strongly backs up rumors that a new 'Lite' Galaxy Note 10 variant is on the way.

Now, the German tech site WinFuture has nabbed a total of 16 official-looking renders of the supposed Galaxy Note 10 Lite in numerous colors that all but confirm the existence of the still-unannounced handset.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Based on the renders above, we can expect the Galaxy Note 10 Lite (or whatever it ends up being called) to sport an Infinity-O display similar to what's featured on Samsung's more premium Note 10 and Note 10 Plus – albeit without the fancy curved glass.

On the back of the device, we can see a camera array that's quite close in its layout to what's been mooted for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 and the recently-announced Galaxy A71, only with three lenses instead of four.

Pen is mightier

Of course, Samsung's S Pen is the main thing that separates its Note range from the rest of its smartphone lineup, and that's clearly visible in many of these renders. Like previous Note handsets, the S Pen's Bluetooth functionality should allow users to remotely snap pictures and control slide presentations.

At present, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to drop opposite the Galaxy S10 Lite sometime in January 2020. We can expect the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in Prism Silver, Black and Red color options – you can get a good look at renders for each variant over at WinFuture.