It’s a wash: Here’s what you need to know about Samsung’s latest recall

Oof. Just as Samsung finally got the whole Galaxy Note 7 debacle out of its hair, the company behind the literally blasted handset is recalling another potentially hazardous appliance.

Samsung, alongside the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), issued a voluntary recall for certain top-load washing machines manufactured between March 2011 and current production dates. The recall affects 2.8 million washers, according to Engadget .

Front-loaded machines are not part of the recall, as mentioned in our previous report, and it excludes machines sold outside of North America.

The recall was driven by reports citing drums in the washer would come loose during higher-speed cycles, resulting in excess vibrations and even blowing the top off.

Users can check their model number on Samsung's site to confirm if the recall affects them and work towards a solution.

My washer was recalled! What now?

Samsung is offering three main courses of action for those stuck with a dangerously defective washer:

A free in-home repair that reinforces the top of the washer. Customers that choose this option also receive an extended year on their warranty, regardless of the washer's age.

A rebate that can be put towards a new washer, whether it be Samsung-branded or not. Samsung will offer an incentive bonus up to $150 if you stick with their line of washers, and are also offering free installation of the machine you purchase and removal of the defective one. (Rebate value will depend on the washer's manufacture date and model.)

A straight-up refund from the original place of purchase for those who bought a recalled washer in the last 30 days.

Samsung urges customers to use the delicate or waterproof cycles when washing bedding, water-resistant, or bulky items to keep vibrations to a minimum until one of the above is completed.