Kogan's relaunched Dick Smith online store is now live

Online retailer Kogan was quick to pick up the Dick Smith website and brand during the administrator's fire sale back in March.

And the online retailer has been equally quick to relaunch the brand's website, which went live today a full month ahead of schedule.

Completely redesigned, the new site offers more than 5,500 products across Dick Smith's traditional categories.

Dick does deals

Kogan has also focused heavily on improving the customer service aspect of the business, promising an average response time of under an hour.

Interestingly (but not surprisingly), the Dick Smith home brand doesn't make an appearance on the site, although there is plenty of Kogan branded stuff available.

To celebrate the relaunch there's an extensive sale on the site, with some impressive deals to be had. A Samsung Galaxy S7 can be picked up for $819, or a portable WD 1TB drive for $79.