Facebook and Spotify agree major partnership, say reports

Facebook and Spotify have inked a deal to allow users to play songs through the social networking site, according to Forbes' website.

The service, which will be called either Spotify on Facebook or Facebook Music, could be launched as soon as the next two weeks

The link-up will see the music streaming portal run in the background and will allow users access to Spotify's extensive library and also simultaneously listen with friends using Facebook.

Forbes says an icon will appear on the left-hand side of the Facebook news feed in every country that Spotify is currently available. It says the service is currently being tested extensively before launch.

Media experiences

The expected deal furthers Facebook's commitment to making the site a portal for users to access entertainment content like games and movies.

Earlier today at the e-G8 summit, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke of how integrating "media experiences" was the next step in Facebook's evolution.

"Listening to music is something people do with their friends," he said.

"Movies, TV, news, books - those types of things are things I think people just naturally do with their friends.

"I hope we can play a part in enabling those new companies to get built, and companies that are out there producing this great content to become more social."

The partnership between Spotify and Facebook, which Forbes claims doesn't involve money changing hands between the companies, will allow Spotify to plug its premium subscription service.

One site to rule...

For its end, Facebook will have another great piece of functionality that will fulfill its long-standing goal of making the site the only one you ever have to visit.

Spotify has so far denied knowledge of the deal, while Facebook is yet to comment. If the partnership is confirmed it would be one of the biggest new media hook-ups in recent memory.

Source: Forbes