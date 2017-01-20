Huawei’s Android Nougat release gameplan has been leaked

Users of Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge handsets can rejoice, knowing their phones will soon get an upgrade to Android Nougat (if they haven’t already), but when will Huawei handset owners get a taste of that chewy Nougat goodness?

Huawei launched its own Emotion UI 5.0 (based on Android Nougat), with the flagship Mate 9 , then saw it rolled out to P9 , P9 Plus and Mate 8 since. But the Chinese tech giant (and others in the same market) has received slack in the past for not keeping its recent phone models updated regularly.

Having learnt the importance of keeping their customers happy, Huawei has gone ahead and planned out a roadmap for the rollout of Nougat to its latest handsets, which was leaked via Chinese social media site Weibo along with the potential dates of when the handsets will receive the update.

Starting with the Nova , which is expected to receive the update in March, Huawei will continue its rollout to the G9 Plus and Honor Note 8 the following month, ending with the Honor 6X and M3 tablet by May.

If you're finding it difficult to wait for the update, there are beta versions of the Nougat-focused EMUI 5.0 that will be available on these devices sooner.