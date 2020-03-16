Huawei P40 range leaked and teased in a render and video

The Huawei P40 range is landing very soon and as such the company has now started teasing it. But leaks are also still rolling in, and simultaneously we’ve seen both a teaser and a leak.

First, the leak, because it shows more. Evan Blass (a reputable leaker) has shared a render showing the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition in a range of colors.

You can only see the phones from the back, but by looking at the camera configurations you can see that there are three different models.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Based on rumors, the phone on the far left would be the quad-lens Huawei P40 Pro, the one on the far right would be the triple-lens Huawei P40, and then the white handset just above that would be the penta-lens Huawei P40 Pro Premium. The three phones also appear again in other colors in other parts of the image.

This doesn’t really show us anything that we haven’t seen before, other than the – possibly full – range of colors, but coming this close to launch and from a reliable leaker it’s likely accurate.

An official video

As for the Huawei P40 teaser, that takes the form of a short video posted by the company on Weibo (a Chinese social network).

The video shows the curved corners, metal frame, and large camera block of one of the handsets, along with the words ‘visionary photography’, suggesting the camera is likely to be a highlight, which is unsurprising since Huawei usually puts a lot of focus into the cameras on its flagships.

While that doesn’t tell us much, Huawei will be revealing the range in full soon, as it’s set to announce the Huawei P40 and its siblings on March 26. TechRadar will bring you all the details on the day, and all the news and rumors in the run up, so stay tuned for updates.