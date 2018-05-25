How to watch the Premiership Rugby Final live: stream Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens

Aviva Premiership Rugby Final – where and when The Aviva Premiership Rugby Final is always exciting but this particular match could be taken to the next level. Exeter Chiefs are hoping to beat Saracens at Twickenham Stadium, West London to retain the title – making them the fourth side ever to do so. You can live stream all the action from the big match on Saturday May 26. It starts at 3pm BST, 10am ET, 7am PT, 12am AEST.

It's been a long, hard season and the Aviva Premiership Rugby Final is what it all comes down to. It takes fifteen of the world's best players at the peak of their game and aims them at fifteen more, equally awesome players. The collision will, no doubt, be cataclysmic - and you can watch the whole thing with a live stream, even if it's not being shown where you live

Add to that the drama of this year where the Exeter Chiefs are hoping to retain their title against the Saracens. Yup, this win will make the Chiefs the fourth team ever to do this, joining the ranks alongside Leicester, Wasps and Saracens themselves.

Since February, when Exeter lost to Wasps, they've not been defeated – that's ten games of pure winning. It won't be an easy final though as Saracens have won their last six visits to Twickenham Stadium and have been the Premiership Rugby Champions three times beating Leicester in 2011, Bath in 2015 and Exeter in 2016.

All that said, Exeter have won their last four matches against Saracens in all tournaments. So it's really anybody's guess who will take this title. So, how do you get to see all the nail-biting action? We've laid out exactly what you need to do to get a live stream below so you can simply click and enjoy.

Live stream the Aviva Premiership Rugby Final with a VPN

Scroll down to find out which broadcaster is showing the Premiership Rugby Final in some of the major English speaking countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have the game, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to live stream the Premiership Rugby Final in the UK

UK residents will need a BT Sport subscription to watch Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens. The coverage will start at 2pm BST on BT Sport 1, and will also be available via the broadcasters various app for your tablet or mobile. Although the free-to-air UK broadcaster Channel 5 had the right to some Aviva Premiership games live, the final isn't one of them. If you don't have BT Sport, you'll have to settle for highlights on 5 on Monday evening.

How to watch the Premiership Rugby Final in the US

For US rugby fans with NBC Sports, you're in luck as you can simply watch the entire final from that broadcaster. But if you have to pay for that there are other options below, or you can use a VPN to tune into a broadcast from another country.

DIRECTV NOW $50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the racing and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform.

$50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the racing and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform. Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial.

$40 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial. fuboTV $19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $44.99 a month and includes 70 channels. There's a 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself.

Live stream Chiefs vs Saracens in Canada and more - for FREE

Canadians will have the match aired on Rogers/Sportsnet World. Don't have access? Fret not. Canada can still enjoy the Aviva Premiership Rugby Final and for absolutely free. DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan. Luckily, it has secured streaming rights for Premiership Rugby. You can watch for free as DAZN offers a 30 day money back option. You'll have to sign up for the service but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up. Now, if you're not in one of those countries, you could in theory use a VPN to dial in to, say, Germany, and also get this free option. Your main hurdle will be that you will need a credit card registered in one of the participating countries in order to sign up. If you want to try this option from the US or UK we'd recommend doing it via ExpressVPN.

How to live stream Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens in Australia

Have had a look to see whether there will be any coverage down under, but it seems not. Usually Fox Sports is a good bet, but it doesn't seem to have the rights for the Aviva Premiership final So that means you'll have to grab a VPN and go for one of the other options on this page.

How to live stream the Premiership Rugby Final in New Zealand

New Zealand fans of the Rugby Premiership, rejoice, the final is coming to you on Sky Sports 3. That means that the network's apps for watching on the go are also in play. If you can't get to that, there are other options. Just look around this page to see how getting yourself a VPN to enjoy every tackle as if you were right there at Twickenham.

Where else can I watch the Premiership Rugby Final using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Exeter Chiefs vs Saracensl from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: France, Italy, Argentina, Finland, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, Sweden, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Images courtesy of premiershiprugby.com