Fans are finally getting the Riverdale / Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover they’d been hoping for. Expect a supernatural thrill-ride for the 5-episode opening event as we explain how to watch Riverdale season 6 online from anywhere.

*Warning: season 5 spoilers ahead*

A lot went down in last season’s finale. Hiram Lodge was chased out of town for hiring a Ghoulie to burn down Pop’s Chock’lit shoppe, but had the last laugh when he detonated an explosive device under Archie’s bed – just as Archie and Betty were rekindling their romantic relationship.

Then the teen-drama veered into supernatural territory after Cheryl discovered that old relative Abigail had been burnt alive for witchcraft by the ancestors of Archie, Betty, and Jughead. When she reiterated Abigail’s final words to “torment and destroy” the trio’s family, a malevolent force was unleashed over the town.

Returning are KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes, with Kiernan Shipka proving an exciting addition to the cast in episode 4 as Sabrina Spellman. She’ll no doubt aid our heroes in unravelling the mystery around the terrifying figure dressed in black and help to break the Blossom family curse.

There’s no shortage of life-or-death drama in Riverdale – and plenty of romance too, for that matter. So, if you can’t wait for another hit, read on as our guide breaks down how to watch Riverdale season 6 online from today.

How to watch Riverdale season 6 from outside your country

Should you find yourself abroad for whatever reason, you'll likely be unable to watch Riverdale season 6 like you would at home due to regional restrictions.

Luckily for you, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you watch every episode of Riverdale season 6 no matter where you are. All that’s required is this simple bit of software, which changes your IP address and so allows you to access your favorite television live or on demand just like you would from home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Is Riverdale season 6 on Netflix?

Yes - but only in certain countries.

As we explain below, Netflix UK, Netflix Canada and Netflix Australia are among the regions that will be getting new Riverdale season 6 episodes every Wednesday, less than 24 hours after they first air in the US.

How to watch Riverdale season 6 online in the US for FREE

CW website Answers to that huge cliff-hanger finale will be forthcoming as Riverdale makes its return. New season 6 episodes are broadcast on The CW from Tuesday, November 16 at 9pm ET / PT, with Riverdale having moved from its original Wednesday slot. The first five episodes will be released weekly. After that, there will be a 3-month hiatus until the series resumes. If you don’t have cable – or don’t mind waiting a little longer – episodes are added to the CW website 24-hours after their initial broadcast. The platform is FREE to view, though if you want to avoid entering any cable log-in details and watch for free in the US, you'll need to wait a week to watch. However, those considering an online alternative to cable should consider FuboTV, which offers The CW as part of its end-to-end cable replacement service - pricing starts at $64.99 after taking advantage of a FREE FuboTV trial to see if it's right for you. Meanwhile, Archie Comics fans looking to recap the last 95 episodes can do so with a basic $8.99 subscription to Netflix. Season 6 episodes, meanwhile, are usually added to the streamer once they’ve completed their run on The CW. As mentioned above, if you find yourself out of the country when Riverdale season 6 airs, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch every single episode live or on-demand. That way you never have to miss a moment of Riverdale’s eerie antics.

How to watch Riverdale season 6 online in the UK

Netflix Supernatural surprises, insane twists and steamy romance: UK fans can get all the season 6 drama on Netflix. The streaming platform will debut new episodes weekly from Wednesday, November 17, available to stream from 8am. And, at only £5.99 a month for a basic Netflix sub, you’ll get your weekly fix of season 6 and can re-watch the first five seasons too. American’s abroad, however, will find geo-blocking restrictions prevent them from watching new Riverdale for free on The CW, and might be reluctant to sign up for another VoD service. So, if you’re out of the country when Riverdale airs, trying a 100% risk-free VPN will let you connect to your preferred on-demand platform. That way you can enjoy Riverdale season 6 online no matter where you are.

How to watch Riverdale season 6 online in Canada

download a VPN As elsewhere, Canadians will be able to stream all-new Riverdale on Netflix, with episodes made available weekly from Wednesday, November 17 – just a day after their American broadcast. A basic subscription costs CND$9.99, and its streaming library includes all prior seasons of Riverdale too – so a full house! If you’re away from home as Netflix adds season 6 episodes to its library, don’t worry. Just download a VPN to avoid geo-blocking restrictions, and you’ll be enjoying the latest spellbinding adventures of Archie, Betty, Sabrina and Jughead in no time.

How to watch Riverdale season 6 online in Australia

Image Riverdale season 6 episodes will stream on Netflix Down Under just a day after their American broadcast, starting Wednesday, November 17, and debuting a new episode on the same day each week. However, there'll be a 3-month hiatus after episode 5, with the new season resuming its run in March 2022. At AU$10.99 for its entry-level plan, a Netflix subscription grants you access to thousands of movies and TV shows. Additionally, you’ll be able to stream all previously broadcast 5 seasons of Riverdale. That’s a big win for fans of this dark teen drama. As detailed above, if you’re abroad then you’ll struggle to connect to Netflix or any other regionally specific service. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.