Kate Winslet returns to the small screen, delivering another phenomenal turn as Detective Mare Sheehan - a former high school legend tasked with solving a brutal murder in her small-town community.

Also starring Guy Pearce, this 7-part HBO limited series is an engrossing, character driven thriller, and we detail below how to watch Mare of Easttown online in New Zealand right now.

While it's true that we don't have access to the HBO Max streaming service in New Zealand, HBO's latest and greatest new shows are readily available to stream in the country via the streaming service Neon. Find out how you can watch Mare of Easttown online in New Zealand below.

How to watch Mare of Easttown online Premiere date: Monday, April 19. Cast: Kate Winslet, Guy Pearce, Evan Peters, John Douglas Thompson, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart Streaming Options: Neon (NZ) Watch free: try a FREE Neon trial

Written by Brad Ingelsby (Run All Night) and directed by Craig Zobel (The Hunt), Mare of Easttown sees Mare Sheehan thrust back into the limelight when a body washes up in Creedham Creek. She’s determined to find the killer. However, she’s haunted by her past, the high expectations of the community, and an unsolved missing person’s case from years ago.

But, with the help of Colin Zabel (Evan Peters), a county detective jointly assigned to the case, long-buried secrets begin to come to light. Also featuring John Douglas Thompson as Chief Carter, Jean Smart as Mare’s mother Helen, Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider), and David Denman as ex-husband Frank Sheehan, Mare of Easttown is an expertly written drama, brilliantly acted and brimming with danger.

So if you loved crime thrillers The Undoing and Big Sky, you’ll want to know how to watch Mare of Easttown online, which we explain in the guide below.

How to watch Mare of Easttown online in New Zealand

New Zealanders can stream Mare of Easttown exclusively via the streaming service Neon, with all episodes in the completed limited series available to stream right now. Experience the gripping murder mystery from beginning to end on Neon right away from NZ$15.99 per month or NZ$159.99 per year – that gets you two simultaneous HD streams. Best of all, you can try before you buy, thanks to Neon's free 14-day trial for all new sign-ups. That also entitles you to a massive selection of shows and movies on the service, including a huge range of HBO programmes like The White Lotus, Succession, Westworld and more.