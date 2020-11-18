How to watch Big Sky online: stream the all-new ABC TV show from anywhere today

It begins like your average thriller. A couple of fun-loving girls hit the open road, only to break down in the middle of nowhere and find themselves abducted by a menacing truck driver. But this highly-anticipated 10-part series, based on The Highway by C.J. Box, has more plot twists and hairpin turns than the roads winding through its Montana setting. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Big Sky online from anywhere now.

How to watch Big Sky online Big Sky airs on ABC from Tuesday, November 17 at 10pm ET/PT, and 9pm CT. There are 10 episodes in total, and a new one is broadcast at the same time each week. Full TV and streaming options are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage wherever you are with the help of a good VPN.

Full of vast mountain ranges and pristine rivers, Big Sky, an unincorporated community in southwestern Montana, provides the breath-taking backdrop for David E. Kelly’s latest drama. But things don’t remain picture-perfect for long.

When two girls are kidnapped near Yellowstone Park, Private Detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury, When They See Us) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) find themselves in pursuit of a serial abductor. Twelve women have gone missing within a hundred-mile radius, and so they trawl the fume-choked truck stops and local dive bars of Big Sky to stop the perp from striking again.

John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story) and Katheryn Winnick (Vikings) also star, as State Trooper Rick Legarski and Cody’s ex-wife Jenny respectively, in addition to Jesse James Keitel (Alex Strangelove) – notably the first nonbinary series regular in a lead role on primetime TV – and Dedee Pfeiffer, playing local gossip Denise Brisbane.

Coming hot off the back of Kelley’s The Undoing and with his other major hit, Big Little Lies, still fresh in the memory, Big Sky promises an exciting, edge-of-your-seat joyride filled with complex characters, dark secrets, and gorgeous cinematography. So, brace for impact, and we'll detail how to watch Big Sky online from anywhere.

How to watch Big Sky online from outside your country

Although oppourtunities for travel might be limited, particularly in those countries experiencing a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus, it’s still possible to utilize ‘travel corridors’ as agreed by national governments. So, if you’re abroad when David E. Kelley’s Big Sky debuts, you’ll be blocked from watching this gripping thriller, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Big Sky online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Big Sky from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN is a recommended VPN service that can be used on various devices including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS and Android software. It offers a 30-day money back guarantee. Once installed, select the location of your home country, and click connect to access Big Sky online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Big Sky free online in the US

Americans with a cable subscription can watch ABC’s highly-anticipated new series, starring Ryan Phillippe, Kylie Bunbury, and John Carroll Lynch, every Tuesday from November 17 at 10pm ET/PT (9pm CT). But, if you’re out when an episode airs (who even goes out anymore?!), you can find recently aired episodes on ABC’s catch-up service, available to watch for free: just enter your cable login details and start streaming. If you’ve cut the cord, however, then you can still get access to ABC with the help of a good over-the-top streaming services. Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for those who want to watch ABC, as it's one of only a handful of services that offer the national broadcaster. All in all, it's a great value replacement to cable. Fubo's entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $59.99 a month after its 1-week free trial means you can see what Big Sky is all about without paying a penny! Outside of the US? Watch ABC and Big Sky just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.



How to watch Big Sky online in Canada

Airing concurrently with ABC in America, Canadian viewers can also enjoy David E. Kelley’s Big Sky on CTV from November 17 and every week thereafter, although at the slightly different times of 9pm ET and 6pm PT. The network will add recent episodes to their on-demand platform once they’ve been broadcast, and, if you have a cable provider, enter your login details and you can watch them all absolutely free. Don’t want to miss Big Sky online but currently travelling abroad? You’ll need to download a VPN to connect to the streaming service you’re registered to back home. That way you can watch every jaw-dropping instalment online from anywhere, and won’t have to spend more money registering to another IPTV service.

Can I watch Big Sky online in the UK?

There’s no indication yet that Big Sky will get a UK release. But, if or when it does, we imagine it will stream live on Sky Atlantic, and on-demand via Now TV, like David E. Kelley's miniseries The Undoing. In that instance, you’d want to select Now TV's Entertainment Pass. That's £9.99 a month, although before you pay a penny, new customers can enjoy a glorious 1-week FREE Now TV trial first. Plus, you can cancel at any time. As previously mentioned, if you’re in a country that doesn’t have streaming rights to the show, you won’t be able to watch Big Sky. However, you can avoid regional blocks and stream your favorite programmes by downloading a VPN as per our instructions above - and then, the sky’s the limit!



Can I watch Big Sky online in Australia?

ABC's Big Sky - not to be confused with the 1997 aviation drama of the same name - WON’T be coming to a streaming service Down Under anytime soon. There are a few possibilities as to where the hyped new series might land, however: on Disney’s planned on-demand service Star, for instance, which will bring programming from ABC, 20th Century Fox, Freeform, etc., to international audiences; or on Stan, which already has deals for other ABC titles within its streaming library. We’ll update this space once we know more. Finally, it’s worth remembering that American or Canadians viewers in Australia won’t be able to access services like FuboTV or CTV from other countries – unless they try the VPN route described above.