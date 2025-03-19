How to watch Happy Face online from anywhere – stream TV adaptation of hit podcast

Dennis Quaid stars in serial killer thriller

Keith Hunter Jesperson (Dennis Quaid) sits opposite his daughter Melissa Moore (Annaleigh Ashford) in a prison visitation room in Happy Face
All American daughter, loving mother… serial killer father. Such is the reality Melissa Moore (Annaleigh Ashford) did everything to escape, but Paramount Plus’s new true crime thriller sees Moore forced to confront her traumatic past in order to save an innocent man in the present. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Happy Face online from anywhere in the world.

Premiere: Thursday, March 20

Global stream: Paramount Plus

Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Moore’s father, Keith Hunter Jesperson (Dennis Quaid), was the Happy Face Killer, responsible for the murders of at least eight women in the early 1990s. In an effort to garner publicity for his actions, Jesperson would send out anonymous letters confessing to the crimes, always signed off with a smiley face. After years of hiding the truth of her parentage, Moore revealed her story on talk show Dr. Phil (The Dr. Greg Show in this semi-fictionalized dramatisation). Following which, she published a memoir followed by a podcast, both of which delved further into her experiences.

The new thriller uses Moore’s story as a jumping off point, blending fact and fiction as she’s tasked with discovering if the crime for which a supposedly innocent man is going to be put to death was actually perpetrated by her father prior to his incarceration. This leads her not only to the families of Jesperson’s victims, but to the killer himself, forcing her to confront her father after decades of no contact.

Happy Face sees Moore reckoning with her own identity, not only as the daughter of a man responsible for such awful crimes, but also as both host and subject of the morally ambiguous true-crime boom.

Paramount’s new thriller series is a must see, so read on for how to watch Happy Face online and from anywhere.

How to watch Happy Face around the world

Where to watch Happy Face online in the US, the UK and everywhere else

Thursday, March 20

Happy Face premieres with two-episodes exclusively on Paramount Plus on Thursday, March 20 in the US and everywhere else the service is available, which includes Canada, the UK and Australia. Subsequent episodes will land weekly.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99 / CA$6.99 / £4.99 / AU$6.99.

A Paramount Plus subscription also includes access to all of its original programming, including the likes of Halo, Yellowjackets, Tulsa King and 1883, as well as loads of hit movies like new release Smile 2.

Traveling abroad? You can stream Happy Face on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Happy Face from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Happy Face, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Happy Face online from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

What you need to know about Happy Face

Happy Face trailer

When is the Happy Face release date?

Happy Face will premiere globally on Paramount Plus on Thursday, March 20. Two episodes will drop initially, followed by one episode each week. Here's the full release schedule:

  • Episode 1: "The Confession" – Thursday, March 20
  • Episode 2: "Killing Shame" – Thursday, March 20
  • Episode 3: "Was it Worth It?" – Thursday, March 27
  • Episode 4: "Controlled Burn" – Thursday, April 3
  • Episode 5: "Don't Dream" – Thursday, April 10
  • Episode 6: "Lorelai" – Thursday, April 17
  • Episode 7: "My Jesperson Girls" – Thursday, April 24
  • Episode 8: "The Star" – Thursday, May 1

Who is in the cast of Happy Face?

  • Dennis Quaid as Keith Hunter Jesperson
  • Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa Moore
  • James Wolk as Ben Moore
  • David Harewood as Dr. Greg
  • Tamera Tomakili as Ivy
  • Khiyla Aynne as Hazel
  • Benjamin Mackey as Max
  • Damon Gupton as Elijah
  • Momona Tamada as Eva

What can we expect from Happy Face?

The official synopsis from Paramount reads: "Jumping off from Moore’s true-life story, the Paramount+ Original Series follows Melissa (Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Quaid). After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter’s life. In a race against the clock, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. Throughout, she discovers the impact her father had on his victims’ families and must face a reckoning of her own identity."

Is Happy Face based on a book?

Happy Face is based on the autobiographical book Shattered Silence: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer's Daughter by Melissa Moore and M. Bridget Cook (available on Amazon). Moore once again spoke on her experience via the 2018 Happy Face Presents: Two Face podcast (Apple / Spotify) and both the book and the audio series form the basis for the new TV adaptation.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board. 

