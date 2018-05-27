How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: live stream IPL final anywhere

Indian Premier League 2018 final - when and where It's all come down to this. The big final of the IPL 2018 campaign will play out at the majestic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Taking place on Sunday May 27 under the floodlights at 7pm Indian Standard Time, it will be 2.30pm BST in the UK.

So we now know who will contest the final of the 2018 Indian Premier League. It's going to be the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - and you can live stream the IPL final online from just about anywhere on Earth.

Having been suspended for the last two seasons, two-time winners Chennai Super Kings are looking for a record-equalling third IPL title. Their star-packed team will line up with the likes of local heroes MS Dhoni, Ravi Jadega and Harbhajan Singh. While the Sunrisers, looking for their second title in three years, will be hoping that their international big hitters Kane Williamson and Carlos Brathwaite can take them to glory once more.

These two teams met only last week in the playoffs, where the Super Kings took a tense last over victory. But will the Hyderabad franchise be able to take the win when it really matters? If you’re a fan of cricket and don’t want to miss any of the action at IPL 2018 final, here’s our guide that will help you watch the game either on your television or online from all your favorite streaming devices.

How to watch IPL 2018 in the UK

If you live in the UK, Sky Sports has won the exclusive rights for IPL 2018. This means you’ll be able to watch the matches on TV or if you would prefer to watch the live stream, you can do so by downloading the Sky Go app.

If you aren’t signed up for Sky Sports and want to try it out for a shorter period, NOW TV offers a Day Pass for £7.99 or a Week Pass for £12.99 - effectively turning the IPL 2018 final into a pay-per-view event.

How to watch IPL 2018 in the US

If you want to watch IPL 2018 in the US then you can do so on Willow TV. Willow is a dedicated live cricket channel in the US and Canada that is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream IPL 2018 right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go.

How to watch IPL 2018 from anywhere in the world

If you live outside of the UK or US - don't worry as we'll show you how you can watch IPL 2018 from where you happen to be in the world by using a VPN. With a VPN you can change your IP address to watch all the cricket action right from India.

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose the UK or US to access the broadcasting options above, or Hotstar as described below..

3. Go to an official broadcaster or Hotstar.com

Hotstar holds the exclusive rights for Indian Cricket and IPL which makes it the best place for streaming the matches online. You will have to sign up for its All Sports package which has an introductory offer of around $5 per year to watch IPL 2018.

Where can I watch IPL 2018 with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the IPL 2018 from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Australia, Israel, Finland, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Brazil, Spain, Romania, South Korea, Mexico, Sweden, France, Ireland, Poland, South Africa, China, Japan, Russia, Italy and more!