How to watch Gogglebox 2021 online: stream every new episode from anywhere

Gogglebox is back with a brand new series, and our beloved armchair critics aren't exactly short of material this year. Those snipes, ramblings and withering one-liners have been sorely missed during these trying times, and we can't wait to see what they've made of the hottest new TV shows and the latest governmental gaffes. Read on as we explain how to watch Gogglebox online and stream TV's purest reality show today, including for free in the UK.

You know the score. Sitting around watching a bunch of people who are sitting around watching TV could barely sound worse on paper, but somehow it's just brilliant, heartwarming and hilarious in equal measure.

How to watch Gogglebox 2021 online When: Every Friday from February 26 Time: 9pm GMT Stream: watch for FREE on All4(UK-only) Watch anywhere: tune in today with a top-class VPN

In the firing line will be everything from the latest shenanigans on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, to the soul-stirring Russell T Davies drama It's A Sin and, of course, the uniquely compelling inanity of This Morning.

You can also guarantee that our, ahem, inspirational leaders will be on the end of a skewer or two, as the latest government cock-ups and U-turns are put to our sofa-lounging, cake-scoffing, BS-detecting jury.

Our sharp-witted heroes include Jenny and Lee, the Siddiquis, Ellie and Izzi, Pete and Sophie and all the regulars, but with a heavy heart we're waving farewell to Tom Malone Jr, but thankfully his parents are sticking around. Follow our guide below for details of how to stream Gogglebox 2021 - watch Gogglebox free online in the UK thanks to Channel 4 and its All4 platform, even if you're a Brit abroad!

How to watch Gogglebox 2021 free online: stream season 17 in the UK

Gogglebox season 17 kicks off on Channel 4 at 9pm GMT on Friday, February 26, with new episodes airing weekly in the same slot, after which they go to All4 for anytime streaming. Anyone located in the UK can watch Gogglebox 2021 and all of the service's content for FREE. Registration takes seconds, but you should be in possession of a valid TV license, as this now extends to digital content as well as traditional box viewing. Not in the UK today? Brits abroad need only follow our guide below and download a quality VPN to watch Gogglebox season 17 online just like they would at home.

How to watch Gogglebox 2021 online from outside the country

If you're not in the UK right now but don't want to miss the new season of Gogglebox, your best bet is a VPN. Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks at places like hotels when you're abroad, enabling you to tune in and watch Gogglebox free online in 2021 just like you would at home.

Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

Use a VPN to watch TV's best shows from anywhere

1) Download and install a VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as one of the absolute best around, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Best of all, Express offers a 30-day money back guarantee - and you can even get 3-months absolutely FREE by taking advantage of this excellent service's deal. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2) Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3) Go to All4

Either head to the All4 website or the All4 app and you can now watch every minute of Gogglebox season 17 - no matter where you are.