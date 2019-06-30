How to watch Glastonbury Festival 2019 online for free: live stream the event from UK or abroad

With Kylie ready to make Glastonbury 2019 her own, you've come to the right article if you weren't one of the 200,000 people who managed to grab a Glastonbury Festival ticket in the 36 minutes they were on sale. With the entirety of the festival being covered, it is easy to watch Glastonbury Festival online this year.

Watch Glastonbury Festival 2019: when and where? As the official broadcaster of the event, BBC will be the place to watch Glastonbury Festival online this year. Tune in live on TV from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30 for live coverage. For those who would rather watch the event online or want to catch up when its all over, BBC iPlayer is the place to be. You'll find full coverage of all the big headliners as well as general coverage of the festival as a whole.

With headlining slots from the likes of The Killers, Stormzy and The Cure, you won't want to miss any of the action. Even if you can't make it down to mosh in the fields, this will be one of those TV events you don't really want to miss.

Luckily, the BBC is here to make sure we don't miss a single moment. Covering the massive festival since 1997, the BBC has perfected its coverage so every moment is captured in HD glory. Whether you want to watch Glastonbury Festival live as it happens on TV or on BBC iPlayer, the British institution has you covered.

With the BBC having exclusive coverage of the event, those trying to watch Glastonbury online outside the UK will struggle (unless you want to watch the webcam footage). Luckily if your holiday overlaps with Glastonbury and you'll miss the live footage, there is still a way to watch Glastonbury Festival online, you can find out how below.

So if you're worried about missing out on all the music, mud and good ol' British festival vibes, keep reading to see how to watch Glastonbury Festival 2019 online and stay up to date with what happens over the weekend.

How to watch Glastonbury Festival online for FREE in the UK:

Thanks to the help of the BBC, watching all of the Glastonbury action is easy. Simply go to BBC iPlayer to follow all of the live action. While not every single performance will be available on BBC (there are way too many bands for that!) you'll be able to catch headliners and most performances on the bigger stages of the festival.

Want to watch it live on TV? The BBC will be showing live performances from the big headlining acts on TV. You can expect to see the likes of Tame Impala, Stormzy, Jorja Smith, Sam Fender, The Killers, Lewis Capaldi and Liam Gallagher all on stage. You can see all of times on the Glastonbury website.

How to stream Glastonbury Festival from outside the country

BBC is one of the many broadcasters that geo-block their services, meaning they can't be watched in other countries.

That means if you want to watch Glastonbury Festival 2019 if you're away in another country, you'll need to make use of a VPN. That may sound quite complicated but it is actually incredibly easy to do. We've laid out how below.

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. So choose any UK server if you want to live stream Glastonbury Festival as it happens.

3. Go to the broadcaster's website

Now that your laptop or mobile thinks it's in the UK, you can tune in throughout the weekend to catch the big performances and general coverage of the festival as it happens. We really like the streaming site TVPlayer.com. It's a free, legal website that has all of the UK's Freeview channels on one convenient place.