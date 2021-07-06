How to watch England vs Denmark: time and free live stream for Euro 2020 semi-final

Can England finally end their semi-final jinx or will the Danes' incredible 2021 European Championship story continue into the final? Follow our guide to watch an England vs Denmark live stream and follow the Euro 2020 semi-final from anywhere today - including your FREE options explained, too.

Having fallen at the last four stage at Italia 90, Euro 96 and Russia 2018, England will be looking to finally make the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966. They come into this clash as major favourites, and certainly looked the part in their emphatic 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine on Saturday in Rome.

England vs Denmark Euro 2020 live stream Date: Wednesday, July 7 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12am PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England Free live streams: ITV hub Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Goals from Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson, plus a brace from skipper Harry Kane saw England effectively wrap up the result within ten minutes of the second half, allowing Southgate to sub five of his stars to keep them in good nick for this massive clash.

Having been seemingly galvanised by the trauma of Christian Eriksen's on-field collapse during their opening game against Finland, Denmark have since gone on from strength to strength as the tournament has progressed.

Their 2-1 win against the Czech Republic in the quarter-final to reach the final four highlighted Kasper Hjulmand's side's resilience at the back. One suspects their gameplan will be similar this time out, as they attempt to frustrate the hosts.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a England vs Denmark live stream and watch this much-anticipated knockout game from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

How to watch a FREE England vs Denmark live stream online in the UK

In the UK, England vs Denmark is being shown on the ITV, with kick-off set for 8pm BST. Coverage begins at 7pm BST on ITV1, or STV if you're north of the border. As it's on the ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, you can also live stream England vs Denmark free by firing up ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.

How to live stream England vs Denmark from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch this Euro 2020 semi-final from the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand down below, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is because of geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

How to watch England vs Denmark in the US for free and without cable

Euro 2020 coverage is split between ESPN and ABC in the US, and it's ESPN that's showing the England vs Denmark game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12am PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream England vs Denmark directly through the ESPN website. How to watch England vs Denmark without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch every single Euro 2020 game without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream England vs Denmark in Australia

Optus Sport is showing all of the Euro 2020 action Down Under, but be warned that you've got an early rise ahead if you plan to watch England vs Denmark, which kicks off at 5am AEST in the early hours of Thursday morning. A subscription costs $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch England vs Denmark: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

You can watch the England vs Denmark game, as well as the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a England vs Denmark live stream, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12am PT. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Euro 2020 online in New Zealand