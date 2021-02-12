How to watch Clarice online: stream new Silence of the Lambs TV show from anywhere

Rebecca Breeds follows in the footsteps of the great Jodie Foster and Julianne Moore to bring one of the most complex, fearless and inspiring heroes in movie history, FBI Agent Clarice Starling, to the small screen in a new CBS series based on Thomas Harris' 1988 novel, The Silence of the Lambs. Read on as we explain how to watch Clarice online and stream the psychological thriller wherever you are in the world right now.

It's 1993, a year on from the Buffalo Bill ordeal, the trauma of which is weighing heavy on Clarice's mind. But Attorney General Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson) wants her back in the field, to work exclusively on cases that require a cast-iron constitution and an even stronger psyche.

Undermining her from the get-go is Clarice's boss Paul Krendler (Michael Cudlitz), who's still furious about her breakthrough and hell-bent on trashing her reputation and breaking her resolve. But Clarice has more insidious forces to tackle than the jealousy of her colleagues.

There are, as Ruth says, monsters at large that need hunting down, and Clarice has the courage and resilience to push open doors to deeper, darker places than anyone else is willing to venture into.

But the twisted nature of the crimes and perpetrators she's been assigned to leave their mark, and with Clarice trying to fend off her own demons, it's a matter of time before something gives. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Clarice online - stream every new episode of the CBS series wherever you are today.

How to watch Clarice online from outside your country

For those of you abroad on business or getting some winter sun when Clarice lands, you’ll be unable to watch the series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Clarice online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Clarice from abroad

How to watch Clarice online in the US

Clarice is exclusive to CBS in the US, and new episodes air every Thursday night at 10/9c. You can also tune in online via the CBS All Access streaming service. Just register to keep-up with all the action. It’s $5.99 for their Limited Commercials plan, or $9.99 to stream without interruption. Both options come with the option of a 1-week FREE CBS All Access trial - and you can cancel any time, so you could potentially watch episodes free of charge. Expecting to stick around? You’ll save 15% if you purchase an annual subscription. Outside of the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Clarice online in Canada

The great news is that terrestrial TV network Global TV has the rights for Clarice in Canada, and you can watch new episodes for free at the same time they air in the US. This means Clarice airs weekly on Thursday nights at 10/9c in Canada from February 11. Better still, Global offers a slick online streaming platform. You’ll have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can stream each new episode of Clarice the day after it airs. Can't watch Clarice due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream - which directly or indirectly, you almost certainly pay for.

Clarice UK release date details haven't been confirmed yet, but the backroom chatter is that it will land in the country some time this year. Stay tuned - or if you're currently in the UK from a country where you can watch Clarice online, your best bet for the time being could be to harness the powers of a VPN to virtually transport yourself back to your country of residence.

Similarly, we're still waiting on details of a possible release Down Under. But if you're currently in Oz from a country where Clarice is already out, remember you can use a good VPN to regain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) in your country of residence.