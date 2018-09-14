How to watch Big Brother online for free: stream from the UK or abroad

Watch Big Brother 2018: when's it on? Channel 5 is your destination for Big Brother on TV, or you have the array of streaming options if you're not able to watch on the box - more on that below. It's on at 10pm (or there abouts) daily.

So this is it? After almost twenty years on the box, Channel 5 has announced that this year's Big Brother will be the last. Whether somebody brings it back (like they did) in the future, we don't know. But if you're a Big Brother fan, we'll tell you how to get a live stream whether you're in the UK or abroad by following the instructions below so you can watch it all online.

Evolving from social experiment to car-crash television freak show, Big Brother still has a tribe of loyal fans after all these years. And the producers are going to want to go out with a bang - not necessarily in the controversial way that the Celebrity version did (how are the ribs, Roxanne?) - but with one last gasp effort at influencing the water cooler chat.

Keep reading to discover how to watch Big Brother online, even if you're outside the UK using a VPN service, with our guide on how to stream for free.

How to watch Big Brother online for free in the UK:

Big Brother is on Channel 5 each night from Friday, September 15. The launch show starts at 9pm, with most daily shows kicking off at 10pm during the run.

If you want to live stream the show to your mobile, tablet or computer you can do so via the free-to-use TVPlayer.com which has good quality, robust streams. If you miss the show and want to catch up after, Channel 5's online hub, My5.tv is where you need to go.

Stream Big Brother from anywhere else in the world for free:

OK, you may have known how to watch in the UK. So here comes the clever bit if your Big Brother addiction means you need that fix while you're away on holiday, or you're living abroad but don't want to miss out on the action and the gossip.

Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to TVPlayer.com to stream live or My5 to watch catch up episodes. You can also get the My5 app on Apple and Android devices, plus Roku, Now TV, Playstation and Xbox platforms, and our fave VPN ExpressVPN will work on all these devices too, so no worries there.

From there you’ll have to sign up for a free account to stream Big Brother on your computer or from your favorite streaming devices to your TV. Here's how to stream CBB with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream Big Brother for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of BB 2018.