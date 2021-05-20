How to watch Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again online: stream the all new animated special now

Finn the Human and Jake the Dog are back for another epic journey and the third instalment of HBO Max’s Adventure Time: Distant Lands series.

Read on as we explain how to watch Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again online from anywhere right now, with HBO Max hosting the special in the US.

How to watch Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again online US release date: Thursday, May 20 Director: Miki Brewster Voice cast: Jeremy Shada, John DiMaggio, Olivia Olson, Hynden Walch, Niki Yang, Steve Little Watch in US: subscribe to HBO Max

Having come to an end after a mammoth 10 seasons on Cartoon Network, fans of Pendelton Ward's animated comedy fantasy have been able to console themselves with the promise of a quartet of one-off "Distant Lands" specials via HBO.

The first part, “BMO,” was released in June last year and served as something of a prequel to the original show, following the eponymous sentient video game console as it battled to rescue a space station. That was followed by “Obsidian,” which spotlighted lovebirds Princess Bubblegum and Marceline as they faced off against an ancient foe.

Part three focuses on Finn and Jake, with the synopsis teasing that the pair have their biggest adventure yet ahead of them.

Confronted with a series of mysterious events, the episode promises to take the best buds farther from home than they have ever traveled before.

Together Again comes ahead of the fourth and final instalment, Wizard City, which is set to tell the story of Peppermint Butler’s days at Wizard School, with a release date for the concluding episode yet to be announced.

You can watch Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again on streaming service HBO Max - discover more below.

How to watch Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again online in the US

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again is available to watch in full on HBO Max from Thursday, May 20. HBO Max is available for just $14.99 a month. As well as letting you watch Finn and Jake's latest adventure, a subscription will also give you access to big Hollywood movies like Those Who Wish Me Dead, Godzilla vs Kong, Justice League - The Snyder Cut, and plenty more. Not only that, but your HBO Max subscription will also unlock hours of binge-able TV shows like It's a Sin, I May Destroy You, and Sex and the City. HBO Max is available on the big screen through your smart TV or through Roku, Fire Stick, and Chromecast, as well as through PlayStation and Xbox consoles. If you're on the go you can also stream direct to iOS and Android devices.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

How to watch Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again across the rest of the world

For those in the UK, previous Adventure Time: Distant Lands episodes have been shown via Cartoon Network, and can be watched on demand via Sky Go with the best Sky TV deals, or on Now TV. However, there is currently no confirmed air date for this third instalment, so Brits may have a wait to see what's in store. Those first two Distant Lands episodes can also be purchased via Amazon and Apple, with the final two likely to follow at a later date..

For an animation fans in Australia, both streaming service Binge as well as Foxtel Now have the first two episodes available on demand. Much like the UK, there's no confirmed date for when you'll be able to watch episodes 3 and 4 Down Under.

Crave usually caters for all things HBO in Canada, but that's sadly not the case for Distant Lands, with no other broadcaster in the region currently confirmed to show the Adventure Land spin off.