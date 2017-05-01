Here's when you can buy Sony's first 4K UHD Dolby Vision Blu-ray disc

Ready for more descriptors tacked onto your Blu-ray disc? You may appreciate this one though as Sony Pictures has announced its first Dolby Vision 4K Ultra-High Definition (UHD) Blu-ray (phew!), and it's Resident Evil: Vendetta.

Hitting store shelves on July 18 in the US and internationally in mid-July and later, the dish also holds the title of Sony's first combined Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos-enabled UHD Blu-ray.

If you're trying to wrap your head around what all this means, let us help you: Dolby Vision is audio company Dolby's take on HDR, which stands for high-dynamic range.

HDR offers increased contrast, vivid colors and brighter images, and every TV maker is scrambling to introduce screens with the standard. Content makers and streaming services, meanwhile, are doing the same for movies and TV shows.

Dolby Vision takes HDR one step further, offering increased color depth over HDR, up to 10,000 nits peak brightness and a feature called 'dynamic tone mapping', which adjusts brightness and contrast of images depending how bright or dark they should be.

A look at Dolby Vision

Glowing specs aside, there are few Blu-ray players that actually support Dolby Vision on the market right now, though that's set to change as Oppo, Philips and LG plan to introduce players with the capacity this year.

Also currently up for sale is the Oppo UDP-203 Ultra HD Blu-ray Player , which will add Dolby Vision support via firmware update, at some point.

While the release of Resident Evil: Vendetta with 4K UHD and Dolby Vision won't rattle the entertainment world, it's a signal Blu-rays with the most advanced imaging technology from various studios are coming down the pipeline. Even before Vendetta goes on sale, Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 UHD Dolby Vision Blu-rays will ship beginning on June 6, according to Flat Panels HD .

If you're not ready to make the leap to UHD Dolby Vision yet, Resident Evil: Vendetta's digital release is going down on June 20. We asked Sony for pricing details, but none were provided.