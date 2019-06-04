Here's how iPhone and iPad syncing will work in macOS Catalina

We had pretty well expected iTunes to be dramatically changed with the debut of macOS 10.15 Catalina, but we didn't think Apple was going to outright kill it. But, now that iTunes is no more in the new Mac operating system, you still need to manage your iPhone and iPad in a post-iTunes world, and Wccftech has spotted how.

Signs had pointed to some of its content offerings splintering into their own apps, which has happened, but it had seemed like iTunes would still stick around. It seemed like it had to, because it has long been the main tool for managing files, syncing content, backing up and restoring iPhones, iPads and iPods.

In macOS 10.15 Catalina, that will no longer be the case, as Apple laid out the future at WWDC 2019. Instead, you'll be looking at another tried-and-true tool within the operating system: Finder.

In macOS 10.15, when your iPhone, iPad, or iPod is plugged into your Mac, you'll be able to find it using Finder. If you open Finder, you'll see your device in the left side panel under the Devices list.

When you select your device in Finder, you'll find a familiar interface. Finder will provide all the tools you need to update and restore your device, manage backups, and sync content between your Mac and mobile device. The interface looks awfully similar to how it does on iTunes today.

You'll still be able to manage what music, movies, shows, podcasts, audiobooks, books, photos and file transfers between your devices. Even though Apple has introduced specific apps for some of these content types, you won't have to go through each individually to manage the synced content.

So, when you update your Mac to macOS 10.15 Catalina later this year, be sure to remember iTunes is out and Finder is in.