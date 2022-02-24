Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro renders give us our first unofficial look at the range

Audio player loading…

We're not expecting to get an official look at the Google Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro until around October, but we're already getting an unofficial look at both phones.

Reputable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, known on Twitter as OnLeaks, has shared high-definition renders of the Pixel 7 via Carhp, and of the Pixel 7 Pro via Smartprix .

These renders suggest that the Google Pixel 7 range might not look much different to the Google Pixel 6 range, though there are some tweaks.

First off, the dual-tone look that we saw in the Pixel 6 range is still present. The horizontal camera island that runs through the width of the device will seemingly also be retained, but Google seems to have given it the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra treatment by merging it with the phone’s frame, giving it a cleaner look.

Image 1 of 3 An unofficial render of the Google Pixel 7 Pro (Image credit: OnLeaks / Smartprix) Image 2 of 3 An unofficial render of the Google Pixel 7 Pro (Image credit: OnLeaks / Smartprix) Image 3 of 3 An unofficial render of the Google Pixel 7 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Carhp)

In the case of the Pixel 7 Pro, Google seems to have retained the slight curve on the display that we saw on the Pixel 6 Pro, assuming these images are right.

The camera island might house a triple-lens module with a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and probably an ultra-wide camera.

In terms of dimensions, the Google Pixel 7 Pro might measure 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm (rising to 11.2mm at the camera bump), and the display on the phone is reportedly around 6.7 or 6.8-inches.

As for the standard Google Pixel 7, that apparently has dimensions of 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm, rising to 11.44mm at the camera bump. The screen is supposedly between 6.2 and 6.4 inches, and the phone will unsurprisingly apparently use the next version of Google's Tensor chipset.

Other specs listed in this leak include a dual-lens 50MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, up to 512GB of storage, a battery of around 5,000mAh, and a choice of black, coral, blue or white colors.

However, we'd take all of this with a pinch of salt. While the source has a great track record, this is very early for Pixel 7 leaks, so a lot could change before October.

Analysis: time to fix the software

Given how distinctive the design of the Pixel 6 range is, it's believable that Google would retain this look for the Pixel 7, but where we hope to see changes is on the software side, as the Pixel 6 range has faced numerous bugs and other software issues.

With new issues cropping up regularly, it's hard to feel overly positive about Google's latest flagships, despite the hardware impressing. So hopefully the Pixel 7 range doesn't face the same fate.

Also on the software side, Google could really do with offering more long-term support, as while the Pixel 6 does reasonably well there, the Samsung Galaxy S22 range has it beat, despite Google making Android.