Google Pixel 6 flagship phones tipped to support 33W fast charging

We know that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are on the way, but we're still waiting to hear details on a lot of the specs of the phones. The latest tip from the rumor mill suggests that 33W fast charging is on the table for the upcoming flagships.

That's per a source in contact with 91mobiles: a lot of 33W chargers have apparently been spotted at Google headquarters, with the suggestion being that they're being used to test the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google hasn't really gone all in on fast charging up to this point – the Pixel 5 maxes out at 18W and the newly unveiled Pixel 5a supports 18W too. Google recently confirmed that it was following Apple and Samsung's lead and wouldn't be including a charger in the box for future phone releases.

Wait for the fold

We've got another Google Pixel leak from the same source to report: apparently the Pixel Fold has hit a delay, although it's not clear when the foldable was originally slated to make an appearance or when the revised launch date might be.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Google has decided to push back the launch of the Pixel Fold. Phones with bending displays require an extra level of technical know-how and testing, and this will be Google's first attempt at a handset with this form factor.

We were thinking the Pixel Fold might make its debut before the end of the year, but that now seems unlikely. The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, should show up at some point in September, October or November.

The Google Pixel 5. (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: Google is going back to flagships

The news that 33W fast charging might well be coming to the Pixel 6 series highlights something that we already knew: after the upper-to-mid-range Pixel 5, Google is very much returning to the flagship phone scene with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The two handsets are going to come running the brand new, custom-made Google Tensor chipset, which we reckon is likely to make these phones more powerful than the Samsung Galaxy S21. It sounds as though the cameras are going to be seriously capable too.

What's more, Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh has made noises about these phones coming with premium-level prices attached – which means they're likely to have the internal components and the build materials to match.

With the iPhone 13 due in September and the Galaxy S22 coming at the start of next year, Google needs a high-end smartphone product on the market, while the more affordable end of the spectrum is well covered by the Pixel 5a.