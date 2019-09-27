Google Pixel 4's gesture controls will work with Spotify and more - but not everywhere

Motion Sense is one of the new features for the Google Pixel 4. It's is an advanced version of gesture controls allowing you to interact with your phone by hovering over the screen.

Google has already confirmed the feature, but now we've seen reports of the third-party apps that will support the service and where in the world it will be available.

Everything we know about the Google Pixel 4

What is Motion Sense?

Have you read our OnePlus 7T review?

9To5Google has found a list of white-listed apps within the Motion Sense app, meaning it's likely these will be the compatible ones. There are nine in total, and the list includes Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify, Spotify Stations, YouTube Music and YouTube.

But Motion Sense uses an advanced radar technology called Project Soli. That means Google has had to find special permission for the feature, and that means you won't be able to use it in all countries.

But, where?

9To5Google also found a list of countries where it will be supported. The list includes the UK and US, but suggests you won't be able to use the feature in Australia. Best Buy listed Australia as one of the supported countries previously, but this new information has a list of 38 nations and Australia isn't among them.

We won't know for certain which countries will get Motion Sense until launch, but at the moment it looks like Australians will be missing out.

The full list of countries provided by the leak include the below:

American Samoa

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Guam

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Romania

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Virgin Islands, U.S.

Google is hosting an event on October 15, and it's expected that will be when we hear all about the Google Pixel 4 range, which we expect will include both the Pixel 4 and the Google Pixel 4 XL.