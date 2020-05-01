Google Pixel 4a camera samples are here, even before the phone is announced

We're still none the wiser as to when the Google Pixel 4a will be arriving, but a new leak has shown what the phone's rear camera could be capable of.

A tech YouTube channel called TecnoLike Plus claims to have a version of the phone ahead of it being unveiled - that's the same source that leaked this hands-on video back in March - and now they're showing us what the camera can do, as you can see in the images below, shared by the channel's founder.

You can see two camera samples from the Google Pixel 4a alongside shots taken on the Redmi Note 7. The tweet also further claims that the phone will have a 12MP camera, which matches what we've seen from other leaks in the past.

Looking at these two samples, it seems the lower megapixel Google Pixel 4a is outperforming the Redmi. The low-light image looks significantly better, and the colors look better in both Pixel 4a samples.

Fotos: #Pixel4a vs #RedmiNote7 12MP vs 48MPCual te gusta mas? pic.twitter.com/ULsU8pOlRoApril 30, 2020

What we need to remember here is that - assuming these images are even genuine - this is an early piece of hardware, so this won't necessarily be what the final device will produce. It's also likely to get software changes before launch.

That said, this is a good start for the Pixel 4a's rear camera. The Google Pixel 3a provided one of the best cameras on an affordable smartphone, so hopefully the company can replicate that with its upcoming handset.

Previous leaks from 9to5Google have suggested the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset with 6GB of RAM. It's thought to have a 5.81-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080.

Via 9to5Google