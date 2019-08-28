Google Pixel 4 leaked photos give us our closest look at the phone's front

The Google Pixel 4 has been extensively leaked, but our closest looks at the likely design have so far taken the form of renders. Now though, a couple of clear photos have leaked.

Shared by Mishaal Rahman (editor-in-chief of XDA Developers) on Twitter, the images were apparently initially spotted on Telegram (a messaging app), and they show both the front and back of what’s apparently the Google Pixel 4.

You can see a full bezel along the top of the screen, a slim bezel below the screen, and what looks to be a dual or triple-lens camera in a square module on the back. This all lines up with previous leaks, as does the glass back that’s all one color, rather than two-tone as on previous Pixel handsets.

The iPhone 11 is landing first

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is also on the way

Check out the best Android apps

These images of an alleged Google Pixel 4 just started floating around on Telegram. No idea of the true source or if they're legit. pic.twitter.com/ooPKkDudZAAugust 27, 2019

You’ll also note the white power button on the right edge and that – as GSMArena points out – the navigation bar and Assistant handles suggest the phone is running Android 10, as we’d expect.

While these photos certainly look convincing we’d still take them with a pinch of salt, especially as it’s not clear who the source is.

The good news though is that we should have all the official news on the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL before too long, as the phones are likely to land in October. TechRadar will be reporting live from the announcement and covering all the compelling news and rumors in the meantime, so stay tuned for updates.

These are the best free Android apps

Via Reddit