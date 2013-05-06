Nintendo hoping more smartphone games on the Wii U can boost sales

Can more mobile games really help the Wii U?

Nintendo is looking to smartphone app developers to help boost the line-up of games available on its struggling Wii U console.

A report in the Japan Times on Monday claimed the console-maker has offered powerful conversion software to a number of developers in the hope they'll bring popular titles to the Wii U.

The Wii U's innovative GamePad features a 6-inch touchscreen, which would certainly benefit from a larger library of titles that can be played directly on the peripheral.

According to the report, Nintendo hopes the addition of top mobile games will boost console sales, which have been way below the Japanese gaming titan's expectations.

Mobile games to the rescue

It's somewhat ironic that Nintendo would be turning to mobile games to help rescue the console, which hasn't been on sale much longer than half a year.

Low cost mobile games have undoubtedly affected the home console industry, so Nintendo may have adopted a 'if you can't beat 'em, join 'em' attitude.

Most folks would rather see the likes of Mario and Zelda finally make an appearance on iOS and Android devices, rather than top mobile games on the Wii U console.

However, it appears things would need to get pretty desperate for Nintendo for the company to go down that road.

Via Engadget