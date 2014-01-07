CyberpowerPC and Origin PC bring their Steam Machines to CES

Looks like a glorified router, but still nice

The Steam Machines are coming, and CES 2014 has just spat out thirteen new shiny new boxes that will be running SteamOS and vying for a spot in your living room.

Among them is Cyberpower's slick little number. The box arrives in one compact design, but two different - though fully customisable - flavours.

The CyberpowerPC Steam Machine A model comes with a 2GB AMD Radeon R9 270 GDDR5 graphics card with AMD A6-6400K 3.9 GHz dual-core processor - all for $499 (about £305, AU$550).

Meanwhile the more expensive $699 (£425, AU$780) I version packs a 2GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 GDDR5 card and has a Intel Core i3-4330 3.50 GHz processor doing the powering.

Both come with 8GB of DDR3 RAM and a 500GB HDD as standard, and will be customisable - though the extent of customisation is currently unclear.

Both will of course be running Steam OS and will also come bundled with a Steam Controller. We're told we can expect to see these between April and June this year.

Origin of species

Next is Origin PC, which is giving us two customisable Steam Machines: the Chronos Standard-Edition and the Chronos SLI-Edition.

Not as swanky, but damn powerful

Again, both are fully customisable, but the SLI will add support for up to dual NVIDIA SLI GeForce GTX Titan graphics cards as well as Origin Frostbyte CPU liquid cooling.

Both models also offer up to 14TB of hard drive space and will offer Origin's own overclocking services for those intense gaming sessions.

On top of that, they'll both support dual boot with Windows 7 or Windows 8, so no need to worry if some of your favourite games are Windows-only.