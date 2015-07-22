8 real-life footballers in Rocket League: which one are you?

Rocket League has had us hooked to our PS4s and PCs since its release earlier this month. Simple to learn but difficult to master, it's been praised for successfully bringing the drama and nail-biting tension of real-life football to a new and original setting.

Sure, it features exploding vehicles belching out toxic fumes, rainbows and bubbles, played in huge anti-gravity arenas from the future - but you get our drift.

Interestingly, Rocket League's online players have begun to adopt the styles of their real-life footballing heroes. We've identified eight masters of the beautiful game whose trademark tactics have become recognisable in the arena - and why you want them on your team.