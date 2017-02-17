Freaky Friday tech deals

The week is coming to a close and what better way to celebrate the advent of the weekend than to stock up on some pretty neat gadgets that have had their prices slashed. There’s nothing more satisfying than picking up a great bargain.
So let’s get started with today’s awesome deals:
Read more: Apple iMac 21.5-inch (2019) review
- Creative Muvo Mini Portable Speaker: It might look like a grate, but this little Bluetooth wonder goes further than most other speakers at this price point. At TechRadar, we rated this a full 5 out of 5. It’s weatherproof (tested up to IP66 standards), has a long battery life and excellent sound quality. The speaker even comes with a 3.5mm aux-in to connect to your audio devices. And the best part is it’s affordable at it usual retail price of $79.95, but you can .
- UE Megaboom wireless speakers: These portable wireless speakers have been designed to pump out amazingly good sound in every direction. They have a wireless range of up to 100 feet with 20-hour battery life. And, what’s more, it’s waterproof. These speakers retail for around $350, but you can , saving you up to $62.
- Sennheiser HD 599 over-ear headphones: Sitting at the top of Sennheiser’s 500 series, this premium pair of over-ear cans has been touted to deliver amazing levels of audio and be comfortable to wear with larger ear cups and soft, replaceable ear pads. It retails for $399.95, but you can . But get to it fast as the deal ends on 19 February or while stocks last.
- Netgear Orbi AC3000 Wi-Fi Router: Netgear claims this is the world’s first tri-band home Wi-Fi system to extend network range around the house and into the garden without compromising on the speed. It is said to eliminate dead zones, dropped connections and can reach 370 square metres across walls, stairs and doors. So, if you’ve been wanting to improve your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, this might be the solution you need, and it’s , saving you $90 on the usual RRP of $669.
- Respawn Ninja 'KATANA' gaming PC: This one’s for the serious gamer. It’s an Mwave custom assembly and this pre-built PC features a brand-new GPU – with the mega powerful GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) and a newly released Kaby Lake Intel i7 7700 quad core, 3.6GHz processor. That combination gives it plenty of oomph. Plus it’s been packaged within a limited edition Razer Cube case, giving it a turbo appearance to match the grunt under the hood. And, for a limited time, , saving you $406.94, down from its usual retail price of $2,605.94. This sale is on till stocks last or until 20 February, so hurry, as there are only 10 units available at the time of writing.
- LG 29-inch UltraWide IPS LED monitor: The 1080p full HD resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio of this LG UltraWide monitor is said to be a game-changer. LG promises more details in crisper images. The monitor is even ideal for photographers, graphic designers and all the other creative types due to its spectacular colour spectrum. Until 5 March, , down from its usual $389 RRP.
- Apple Mac computers: Apple’s products always sport a premium price tag, so any offer on the Cupertino firm’s computers is a darn good one. For just a couple of days, , including a range of Apple Mac minis, MacBooks Airs, iMacs, MacBooks and MacBook Pros.