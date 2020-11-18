Epic Games is taking its fight with Apple to Australia

The legal action against Apple is intensifying. Fortnite creator Epic Games has started legal proceedings against the tech giant’s Australian arm. It’s an extension of a fight that started in the US, where Epic has already sued Apple.

The dispute kicked off when Epic Games claimed that Apple’s payment processes for apps on iOS were anti-competitive. Namely, the 30% slice that Apple takes from any transaction made on its platform.

Epic attempted to get around this rule by encouraging users to make in-app purchases directly through them, which resulted in Apple removing Fortnite from the App Store.

Today’s Federal Court filing alleges that Apple’s model is in breach of Australian consumer law, “as well as various sections of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010”.

In a statement made today, Epic’s founder and CEO, Tim Sweeney, said the implications of the court battle go far beyond just Epic against Apple.

“It goes to the heart of whether consumers and creators can do business together directly on mobile platforms or are forced to use monopoly channels against wishes and interests,” said Sweeney.

Sweeney went on to comment that when Apple pioneered the personal computer, the market was open to anyone. He says, “Today’s digital platforms must be similarly open to fair competition”.

In statements made to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Epic Games founder also said his company had chosen to expand its legal fight to Australia because under the country's regulatory system, “it’s another set of laws under which Apple’s practices are clearly in violation”.

Epic also made clear it is not seeking financial gain from Apple in either Australia or the US. Rather, it says it’s seeking fair access and competition in the market.

TechRadar has reached out to Apple Australia for comment, and will update this story with its reply if we hear back.