Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM lens lands for EOS R and EOS RP users

The 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is the one many pro photographers keep wedded to their cameras – and now early adopters of Canon's EOS R line have their own native option.

The RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM is one of six lenses Canon revealed it was working on earlier this year, and it's now been announced alongside the RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM, as well as the EOS 90D DSLR and EOS M6 Mark II mirrorless camera.

Compatible with the EOS R and EOS RP bodies, the new optic appears to offer photographers much the same as existing 24-70mm f/2.8 lenses, but arrives with some fresh innards and RF technology.

As with the new RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM, Canon claims the lens delivers edge-to-edge sharpness throughout the zoom range, with three Ultra Low Dispersion and three Moulded Glass Aspheric lens elements on the inside to ensure everything stays peachy.

Image stabilization, which promises a maximum five stops of correction, is on board, while a nine-bladed diaphragm promises a nicely rounded opening for circular bokeh.

The lens has been furnished with zoom and focusing rings, in addition to a control ring at the front that can be used to adjust exposure parameters. As on the RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM, Nano USM technology is also on board to keep focus fast and accurate.

The two remaining lenses of the sextuplet slated for 2019, namely the RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF 85mm f/1.2L USM DS, are set to launch later this year. That will bring the total number of lenses for the RF line up to 10, although EOS R and EOS RP owners can also use EF lenses with their bodies via one of three adapters.

Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM sample images

The RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM will be available in September, priced at $2,300 / £2,329.99. Canon is allowing retailers to set prices at their discretion in Australia (the UK price equates to around AU$4,225).