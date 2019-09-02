eBay Australia's 20th birthday sale offers up a heap of Sony and Dell deals

It might be hard to believe, but eBay Australia has been around for 20 years now, letting Aussies sell their unwanted items and simultaneously acting as a platform for convenient online shopping.

To celebrate its 20th birthday, the website is having a huge sale across its entire range of categories, including some truly awesome discounts on tech products.

On top of this, there are also ten specific products that eBay is reducing to just $20 for a very limited time – just an hour, in fact – and this includes a Google Home Hub on sale at 12pm, and Bose Soundsport Free wireless headphones on sale from 3pm.

The one catch with this sale is that you'll need to be an eBay Plus member in order to score the hourly savings. If you haven't yet signed up for a membership, you can always try it out for free for a month, otherwise it's $49 for a 12-month subscription.

To save you trawling through all the other deals live on the site, we've done the digging for you and selected a range of particularly excellent savings on laptops, cameras and other tech.

Dell G7 17 gaming laptop (RTX 2060 / i5 / 8GB / 128GB + 1TB) | $1,799 (was $2,799; save $1,00) The Dell G7 is a seriously great gaming laptop, with its 17-inch display and sleek design, and this one in particular is packing a dedicated Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. Hurry though as there's incredibly limited stock!View Deal

Sony RX100 II compact camera | $499 (was $899; save $400) Sony's RX100 series have been the best travel compacts money could buy for a very long time now. It's already in its seventh generation, which means the high price tag of the older models is much lower now. Like this RX100 II currently on sale on eBay for just $499 – that's $400 shaved off Sony's own price tag and easily the cheapest option on this camera out there.View Deal

Sony SRSXB30 Bluetooth speaker (seconds) | $109 (was $229; save $120) Sony's Extra Bass range is known for its titular punchy low-end, and while this compact Bluetooth speaker won't necessarily compete with some of its bigger siblings in this area, it still has an impressive sound for such a portable unit. You can take off more than half its price in this sale, and it's available in Red or White. This is a factory refurbished product, but it's being sold by Sony's official eBay account and, with its rugged design, we wouldn't be too concerned by that.

