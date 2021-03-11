Disney Plus won't let kids watch Peter Pan and Dumbo anymore

Disney Plus has withdrawn some of its most popular movies from children's profiles due to what Disney describes as "negative depictions" of other cultures.

The move, which was picked up first by news outlet 1011 Now, means that kids will no longer be able to view classic films including Peter Pan and Dumbo. The Aristocats and live-action Swiss Family Robinson flicks have also been impacted by the decision.

Disney has been taking steps to ensure that the content on its streaming service is inclusive and representative of today's audiences. Some of its older movies, including those mentioned above, portray outdated stereotypes of ethnic minority groups and cultures, so Disney has removed them from the back catalogue of kids profiles.

In the FAQ section of the Disney Plus Help Center, the company goes into more detail about this change. Answering a question about what content is available on profiles set up for children, Disney reveals that "titles with a content advisory notice related to negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures have been excluded."

Disney adds that "there may be some variations in the availability of specific titles when using Kids Profile in different regions", which suggests that some users may be able to access these films. Adult profiles, however, can still access the removed kids content.

Why Disney Plus' latest move matters

This is Disney's latest initiative to be a more inclusive company for its employees and its fanbase. As the company's Stories Matters website explains, Disney's storytellers have the "power and responsibility to not only uplift and inspire, but also consciously, purposefully and relentlessly champion the spectrum of voices and perspectives in our world".

As part of that drive, Disney is constantly reviewing its back catalogue - with the aid of outside experts - to ensure its productions fall in line with this new ethos. Any movie or TV show that negatively depicts or mistreats people and cultures receives a content advisory notice, which informs people that some of the views and portrayals expressed within a production are outdated.

Rather than removing this content, Disney has stated that movies and series that fall under this umbrella present an "opportunity to spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all". It's unclear if other movies and TV shows are affected by the move, so it's worth checking your children's Disney Plus profiles if you're unsure.