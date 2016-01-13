Every car you can buy this year from the Detroit Auto Show

This year's NAIAS provided some amazing new cars. The Mercedes-Benz E-class announcement isn't surprising, since a lot of information was revealed at CES, but I still find the car and its capabilities very impressive.

The E-Class is a production car that received its driver's license in Nevada as an autonomous car with a few software tweaks. Sure Nevada law is quite lax on autonomous driving, but the thought of autonomous cars arriving in my lifetime is not something I expected while growing up.

Ford's refreshed Fusion Sport was a surprise too. While Ford has gone all-in on performance with the Fiesta ST, Focus ST and RS, Mustang and Ford GT, I didn't expect them to release an exciting mid-size sedan. With 325 hp and all-wheel drive, the car should be a hoot to drive or take your kids to soccer practice.

However, the most impressive car debuted at NAIAS, to me, is the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. I grew up in a minivan family. Our first minivan was an '84 Dodge Caravan my father bought for $500 off the newspaper classifieds to fix up. He went on to buy a brand new '98 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport with the 3.8-liter V6, which he still drives to this day. There was even a '93 Dodge Grand Caravan with gold lettering that he bought for my mother in the late '90s, too.

When I had my first child, I bought a 2011 Volkswagen Routan, which was a rebadged Dodge Caravan, so Chrysler minivans hold a special place in my heart. The new Pacifica Hybrid solves my biggest annoyance with our VW Routan: fuel economy. While long road trips weren't too bad at 25 mpg, it was thirsty in the city and saw fuel economy in the teens.

The Pacifica Hybrid with its 30 miles of pure electric propulsion is perfect for errands around the city while the 3.6-liter V6 with the 9-speed automatic should yield acceptable highway fuel economy. Combine that with the new Uconnect system that hopefully gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is my nearly perfect family car.

Now if Chrysler would offer the Pacifica Hybrid with all-wheel drive, I may have to forego my environmentally-conscious plans of getting a Chevrolet Bolt EV for one.

It's time to gear up for MWC 2016