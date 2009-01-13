Creative Vado HD camcorder hits UK

Creative has announced that it is to begin shipping its palm-sized HD camcorder to Europe.

The new Vado HD Pocket Video Cam shoots 720p/1080i footage, has HDMI connectivity and actually comes with an HDMI cable - not even the PS3 can boast this!

8GB memory

Memory-wise, there's 8GB built-in which equates to around two hours' shooting, with footage uploaded to the likes of YouTube and Box.net at the touch of a button via a USB2.0 port. There's also a two-inch colour LCD screen, where footage can be played back and watched.

Speaking about the HD cam, Steve Erickson, Vice-President and General Manager for audio and video with Creative, said: "We designed the Vado HD so people can easily shoot all of life's spontaneous and fun moments, and then come home and watch the videos on their HDTVs – all with high definition quality.

"Users can upload their videos to a PC, or even watch them on their flat screens in HD quality!"

The Vado HD Pocket Video Cam is available to buy online now for £209.99.