Bridgerton season 2 will be followed by two more seasons, Netflix confirms

Bridgerton, the smash hit period drama that's available to watch now on Netflix, has been renewed for another two seasons.

The announcement was made on the Bridgerton Twitter account on Tuesday, April 13. In what's becoming a novelty approach to Bridgerton announcements, the confirmation came via a Lady Whistledown's Society Papers-style letter, which was short and to the point regarding the announcement.

The statement begins "Esteemed members of the Ton, It seems we have a rather special announcement" before revealing that Netflix has picked up the series for two further instalments.

Check out the Bridgerton season 3 and 4 announcement in the tweet below:

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement...

Bridgerton seasons 3 and 4 were always likely to happen

It's no surprise to see that Netflix has greenlit two more seasons of Bridgerton. According to a Deadline report, the series became a worldwide sensation when its first season aired on the streamer in December 2020. Bridgerton became Netflix's biggest TV show ever, too, with 82 million people tuning in to watch it.

Of course, it should be noted that Netflix's viewing figures can be skewed in its favor. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed in January 2020, the streaming giant considers anyone who "chose to watch and did watch at least 2 minutes" of any movie or series to be a viewer. That means that, as long as someone watched the first few minutes of Bridgerton episode 1 even if they turned it off soon after, it counts towards the series' viewing figures.

Regardless, Bridgerton's huge success made household names of its stars overnight, with the likes of Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) and Regé-Jean Page (Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett) earning mass followings as a result of their performances.

We don't know what seasons 3 and 4 will entail yet, but it's likely that they'll follow Julia Quinn's book series of the same name. Season 2 will be an adaptation of The Viscount Who Loved Me, and will chronicle Anthony Bridgerton, portrayed by Jonathan Bailey, on his journey to find a suitable marriage.

Seasons 3 and 4, then, should adapt the third and fourth novels in the Bridgerton series, which are An Offer From a Gentleman and Romancing Mister Bridgerton. Unfortunately for viewers, Page won't be reprising his role as the Duke of Hastings, as confirmed by the Bridgerton tweet below:

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝

Reports have suggested that Page isn't returning because his character wouldn't be the focal point of season 2. However, the first entry in Quinn's novel series is the only one that focuses on the Duke of Hastings, while Page had already confirmed he wouldn't be returning for a second season (thanks, Variety).

Bridgerton season 1 is available to watch exclusively on Netflix now.