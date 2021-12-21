Boxing Day sales 2021 in New Zealand: early deals and what to expect

Boxing Day is the final sales event of the year, and it’s fast approaching. It’s a particularly great time of year to find deep discounts on laptops, headphones and fitness watches, so if you missed out on getting yourself a bargain on Black Friday, now’s the time to shop.

In recent years, we’ve seen a trend of Boxing Day sales starting a little earlier than December 26, and stretching on a little longer, sometimes into early January. We’re expecting the trend to continue this year, so keep an eye on this page as we track the sales.

Boxing Day isn’t the event it used to be, with eager shoppers heading into stores to snap up a bargain. These days, almost every Boxing Day deal will be available online, and if the Black Friday sale period is anything to go by, we can expect great deals this December.

The TechRadar team will be on hand to help you find the best Boxing Day sales of 2021, including early offers. We’ll post all tech items that are worth your time right here, so you can enjoy the holiday period and shop with ease.

Where to shop during Boxing Day 2021

Boxing Day sales 2021: early deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 | Ryzen 5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | NZ$1,749 NZ$1,399 on PB Tech (save NZ$350) This is the ultimate Surface Laptop from Microsoft, and we’d argue it’s one of the best Windows laptops you can buy. Design is top-notch here, with a comfortable keyboard, beautiful screen and a sleek aluminium skin. The machine is now 20% off at PB Tech, along with other configurations of the device. Use SHIPPY21 for free shipping.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Microsoft Surface Laptop Go | i5 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD | NZ$1,199 NZ$889 on PB Tech (save NZ$310) This affordable laptop from Microsoft is now even cheaper if you buy from PB Tech. It has excellent build quality, a gorgeous display and a comfy keyboard. This model is outfitted with a 10th-gen Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, but other configurations are also discounted if you want better specs. Enter SHIPPY21 to save on shipping.

Jabra Elite Active 75t Jabra Elite Active 75t | NZ$209 NZ$188 on TheMarket (save NZ$21) This is the sports-focused version of the Jabra Elite 75t. They have an IP57 rating which makes them waterproof and sweatproof, so these ‘buds are great if you work up a sweat in the gym. The 75t lean fairly bass-heavy, but if that’s not to your tastes, you can always tweak the EQ through Jabra’s app. This deal is available from TheMarket in navy.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Beats Powerbeats Pro | NZ$379 NZ$299 on TheMarket (save NZ$80) These true wireless earbuds can provide the energising soundtrack to your workout without you having to wrangle a mess of cords or neckbands. The PowerBeats Pro are designed with a hook to secure them in place around your ear while you’re exercising and on the move. Our review found they sound good away from the gym too, particularly if you’re a fan of the Beats’ bass heavy sound. Available in the white colour variant.

JBL Flip 5 JBL Flip 5 | NZ$169 NZ$129 on TheMarket (save NZ$40) The JBL Flip 5 is a fun, no-fuss Bluetooth speaker, and for its relatively small size, it serves up big sound. And it’s not at the expense of audio quality either, as the Flip 5 delivers it with stark clarity. There’s no flashy features here, but if you’re looking for a rugged portable speaker that sounds great too, you can’t go wrong. Now 23% off from TheMarket in black or blue.

Kobo Clara HD Kobo Clara HD | NZ$229 NZ$189 on PB Tech (save NZ$40) If you don’t want to spend the cash on a top-end ereader, the Kobo Clara HD may be just what you’re after. With similar specs to its rival – the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – this 6-inch ereader comes with a gorgeous screen and 8GB of storage. Our review found it’s easy to hold for long periods of reading, and it’s comfortable to hold in one hand too. This small saving is available from PB Tech, where NZ$40 has been sliced off the price.

Boxing Day 2021 and January sales: when will they start?

The Boxing Day sales have traditionally started on December 26, but in recent years, some retailers have launched their deals a few days before the official date, and then kept them going through to the end of the year.

With this in mind, it’s well worth keeping an eye out for early deals. We know Dell will start its Boxing Day sale on Christmas Eve, and over Black Friday, retailers such as PB Tech followed the trend of starting sales early.

While certain retailers will launch deals before Boxing Day, there’s a chance that products may drop further in price on the actual date. Keep this in mind as you shop, and be on the lookout for deals that come with a price guarantee.

We’re still expecting most Boxing Day sales to start on December 26, and as soon as they start, you’ll be able to find the best ones here on this page, along with any worthwhile early deals.

When will the Boxing Day sales end, and the January sales begin?

This will vary from retailer to retailer. While some will switch their Boxing Day sales into early January sales from December 27, others extend their Boxing Day deals right to the end of the month. Either way, you’ll find it's often the same offers packaged under a different name.

What to expect in Boxing Day and January sales

TV deals

(Image credit: LG)

Boxing Day sales are a great time to pick up a discounted TV. TheMarket, Noel Leeming and JB Hi-Fi in particular will be the retailers to beat, and if there’s a decent chance the big retailers will price match each other. If this is the case, check if TheMarket is offering a discount coupon code – you’ll get a little extra off this way.

The Boxing Day sales have traditionally been a good time to pick up the latest releases from the prior year – think stunning OLEDs or QLED displays. The newest features tend to trickle down to the cheaper models too, so if you're looking for something a bit more affordable, then you should be well catered for.

This year's premium TV sets have focused on support for the next-gen gaming consoles – the PS5 and Xbox Series X – so if you’re one of the lucky few to have a console, then you should be able to find a deal on a capable TV too. Our favourite OLED panel is the LG C1 OLED TV (pictured above) and it’s likely to get a discount on Boxing Day.

Computing and laptop deals

(Image credit: Dell)

While Black Friday is typically thought of as the best time of year to pick up a discounted laptop or PC, we definitely wouldn’t rule out Boxing Day as a close contender. Leading retailers will absolutely be looking to compete on everything from basic Chromebooks to lavish gaming laptops – and not just to shift old stock either.

Large-scale global chip shortages haven’t really affected the laptop market in New Zealand, which means retailer shelves should be relatively well-stocked for Boxing Day sales. We expect manufacturers such as Dell and Lenovo to offer excellent options directly on their sites, while Amazon Australia and PB Tech are top retailers to watch.

Headphones and smartwatches

(Image credit: Apple)

The Black Friday sales period delivered a huge amount of headphones deals, with discounts on Apple AirPods, Sony and Bose headphones and Jabra earbuds, just to name a few. We think it’s likely we’ll see similar options on Boxing Day, though it’s hard to say whether the savings will be as steep.

There’s also potential for Boxing Day to bring sales on smartwatches. We didn’t spot any deals on the Apple Watch over Black Friday, and Samsung Galaxy Watches were also curiously absent. But Black Friday brought an all-time-low price on the Fitbit Sense, and Boxing Day could see retailers looking to cash in on those New Year's fitness resolutions with the relevant tech.

Health and fitness

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The Boxing Day sales are prime time for retailers looking to cash in on those popular fitness-focused New Year’s resolutions. If you think you’ll be one of many to kick start a new fitness routine in January, then you’ll likely find excellent discounts on fitness gadgets (should you want them).

Last year's Boxing Day sales included competitive prices on the Fitbit Charge 4 and Garmin Forerunner watches. We’re expecting more deals on Fitbit and Garmin this Boxing Day, as was the case over Black Friday recently.