Suno 4.5 just dropped, and the AI music creation tool has big improvements across the board

Suno 4.5 is available for Pro and Premium subscribers

V4.5 has enhanced vocals and genre support

A new prompt tool helps you create better songs

Suno has just released version 4.5 of its popular AI music creation tool, and it's full of improvements across all areas.

The genre options have been significantly expanded in v4.5, and Suno now works better when you combine genres; so if you want to find out what midwest emo with a touch of neosoul, or reggae, sounds like, Suno can now create more cohesive results.

Vocals have been significantly enhanced in v4.5, too, and Suno can now understand and translate your descriptions on a whole new level, capturing even more nuance in the details.

Perhaps the best new feature, however, is a prompt-enhancement helper, which will help write prompts for you in a more descriptive and evocative way, resulting in better-sounding songs.

The previous maximum song length of four minutes has been expanded to eight minutes in v4.5. Visit the official Suno blog for the full details of all the new features.

Listen to v4.5 songs now

You need to be a Suno subscriber – plans start at $8 (about £6 or AU$12) a month for the Pro plan – to use the new v4.5 model; however, you can listen to music created in Suno 4.5 right now using the Suno app.

Just open the Suno app on your mobile device and look for the 'Best of v4.5' heading to listen to tracks created in Suno 4.5. One thing that stands out for me is how good the AI-created vocals sound in the new v4.5 models.

While free users of Suno can't create songs using the v4.5 model, they can create up to 20 songs using the v4.0 model to try it out, and 10 songs a day using the older Suno 3.5.

(Image credit: Apple/Suno)

A proper ending

Reaction to the v4.5 models so far has been positive, with Reddit user Its-Mee-Lousci saying “I decide to do my test with 4.5 and I was blown away right from the start. It unquestionably nailed the sound I'd been searching for this entire time! I can't lie – I cried.”

Tirekicker4Life writes “I've done a couple of songs now with 4.5 and there is definite overall improvement. While not completely gone, degradation past the previous two min mark, has improved. Further, the degradation issue is improved after remastering."

While overall the Suno update has been positively received there are still some criticisms – you still can’t specify a song length when composing music, and tracks can still just cut out instead of having a proper ending.