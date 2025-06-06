AI can write a hit song, but it can’t lift your soul or break your heart

The presence of AI in music is on the rise, and there are plenty of questions about whether that's a good thing or not. Of course, the music business is a business, so the real question is whether it can be a success, not whether the quality matches human artists. The incredibly successful musical artist and producer Timbaland is going to find out for himself.

Timbaland has signed an AI pop act named TaTa to his new company Stage Zero, according to Billboard. The first performer for an AI-powered music genre he's named “A-Pop,” TaTa was created in a partnership with AI music platform Suno, a company Timbaland has worked with before. According to a statement to Billboard, Timbaland thinks of TaTa as far more than just a more complex auto-tune tied to a chatbot. TaTa is “a living, learning, autonomous music artist.”

I get the appeal of AI for someone like Timbaland. He’s a producer. His talent allows him to hear the possibilities for a song or artist before they are fully formed. And AI tools like Suno and its various rivals, like Udio, can generate catchy melodies, layered harmonies, and even full songs in just a few minutes. What took days now takes hours, and what took months now takes days. AI music production is fast, consistent, and never a diva about its lunch order.

Grammy-winning producer Timbaland transforms his new single with Suno | MUSE ft. Timbaland - YouTube Watch On

But, so what? That might be fine for elevator music or background music in a million insurance commercials, but that's not what Timbaland is pitching. Music that people listen to for fun or for the feelings may have been created in a burst of inspiration and a dream, like "Let It Be" was for Paul McCartney, but far more often, an album is the result of a lot of hard work, experiments, failures, and emotion. Consistency is what you want from fast food, but music shouldn't be that way. Sometimes a song is amazing, and sometimes it's bad, but that's better than dully competent.

It's like with AI writing. Usually it's very competent and accurate, but supremely dull and lacking imagination. Sure, a good set of prompts can provoke something more imaginative, but even that's ultimately from the prompt; the AI just stitches together the rest from whatever good idea appeared in the prompt.

It's not like AI music is always going to be bad. Timbaland is keen to point out that TaTa is not just an avatar, but a model able to learn. But, say TaTa has twenty thousand great pop songs to learn from. It may perform something that sounds just as good, but really will be exactly the average.

I think we often confuse technical ability with artistry. AI can write lyrics and generate beats and melodies. But it doesn’t understand what it's writing, and I think you can tell in the best music the intention behind the singing. It’s the difference between cooking from a recipe and cooking from memory. Both result in a nice meal, but one has a story behind it to enhance the flavor.

AI Pop

I think AI has a place in music. I really like how it can help the average person without technical or musical skills produce a song. Anyone with an idea can make a song without a whole team or a record label behind them. But, ultimately, it's the idea and the person providing it that make or break a song. AI should be a tool, even a collaborator, but I don't think it should be the whole act. That's not helping humans make better music; that's just replacing them. We’re replacing them with algorithms and calling it progress.

Timbaland says TaTa is the first of a new generation of musical acts. That might be true, as there's certainly a lot of AI-generated music on streaming platforms now. We may soon see AI artists on half of the Top 40, all optimized for TikTok loops. But I question how many of them will be considered the best music around.

Even as AI keeps getting better, more convincing, and more nuanced, I think real voices and songs will stand out. Timbaland could make a lot of money from TaTa, because he's that talented a producer. But I’d rather hear what he does collaborating with a young artist who's come up with a great hook and lyrics for a chorus.