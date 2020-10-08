Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 play-off from anywhere

A showdown with either Slovakia or Republic of Ireland is the reward for the winners of this Euro 2020 play-off semi final - follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland online and get a live stream wherever you are right now.

The match has been given the go ahead to place, despite a number of positive coronavirus tests for key Bosnia and Herzegovina personnel - although it has meant that it will now be played over one leg instead of two. Home side winger Haris Duljevic along with assistant coach Rusmir Cviko have both been side-lined following confirmation that they have both contracted Covid-19.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland live stream Tonight's clash is set to take place in front of a limited crowd of 2,000 supporters due to COvid-19 precautions at Grbavica Stadium in Sarajevo. Kick-off set for 8.45pm local time - making it a 7.45pm BST evening start in the UK and 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT whistle in the US. Full streaming and TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

Bosnia head coach Dusko Bajevic will also be without experienced centre-back Ermin Bicakcic after he was forced to withdraw from the squad due to a knee injury.

There was welcome news for manager Ian Baraclough earlier in the week, after Leicester City defender Jonny Evans was cleared to join up with the Northern Ireland squad amid doubts over an injury he sustained against West Ham on Sunday.

The match is set to mark a significant milestone for skipper Steven Davis, who will surpass legendary goalkeeper Pat Jennings' record to become Northern Ireland's most capped player with 120 appearances.

Which team will move one step closer to next summer's Euro 2020 championship? Read on as we tell you how to watch an Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland live stream and catch all the football action online today.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US and Australia, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for tonight's match are worried that you'll miss the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Get a FREE 30-day ExpressVPN trial today

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

How to watch a Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the Euro 2020 playoffs in the UK, with this tie set to be shown on Sky Sports Premier League. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Premier League) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely you're best bet. More specifically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Main Event at 7pm BST.

How to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN3 is your main option for watching Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland live. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option - though Fubo also conveniently accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal. Kick off in the United States is at 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT.

How to live stream Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to European internationals, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of this massive Euro 2020 playoff semi-final if you're down under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 5.45am AEDT on Friday morning.